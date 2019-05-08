Closeout Ceremony of the Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention (MMDP) Project

Your Excellency, Dr. Malachie Manaouda, Minister of Public Health,Honored Guests, It is an honor to be with you today. We’re here to talk about two neglected tropical diseases: trachoma and lymphatic filariasis. People affected by neglected tropical diseases like these two often live in impoverished, hard-to-reach communities, where life is already difficult. Poor vision, disability, […]
