Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coach Collin Osborne prepares Ghana Rugby Eagles for Rugby Africa Cup


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Ghana Rugby ([Ghana.Rugby](http://www.ghana.rugby)) Technical Director and Skills Coach Collin Osborne completed a successful week of training with the Ghana Rugby men’s and women’s national squads, the Ghana Eagles. Osborne is known to have made a meaningful impact on the development of rugby in Africa when he coached the Zimbabwe national team, the Zimbabwe Sables. He […]

Ghana Rugby ([Ghana.Rugby](http://www.ghana.rugby)) Technical Director and Ski...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/02/2020

Tchad : des activités sportives et culturelles scolaires lancées à Pala

Tchad : des activités sportives et culturelles scolaires lancées à Pala

Tchad : à Pala, les citoyens invités à s'intéresser à la gestion de la chose publique Tchad : à Pala, les citoyens invités à s'intéresser à la gestion de la chose publique 08/02/2020

Populaires

Tchad : Laoukein Kourayo Médard face à ses militants du Mayo Kebbi Ouest

09/02/2020

Tchad : bus, restauration, les étudiants dans des conditions préoccupantes

09/02/2020

Tchad : un concours de langue Toubou pour valoriser l'apprentissage et la culture

09/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la police "doit être au service de la population" (ministre de la sécurité)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 07/02/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

Coronavirus n’est rien d’autre qu’un…Ebola, la comparaison clinique du Dr Amadou Alima Guèye

Coronavirus n’est rien d’autre qu’un…Ebola, la comparaison clinique du Dr Amadou Alima Guèye

Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine 06/02/2020 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar