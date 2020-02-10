Coach Collin Osborne prepares Ghana Rugby Eagles for Rugby Africa Cup

Ghana Rugby ([Ghana.Rugby](http://www.ghana.rugby)) Technical Director and Skills Coach Collin Osborne completed a successful week of training with the Ghana Rugby men’s and women’s national squads, the Ghana Eagles. Osborne is known to have made a meaningful impact on the development of rugby in Africa when he coached the Zimbabwe national team, the Zimbabwe Sables. He […]

Ghana Rugby ([Ghana.Rugby](http://www.ghana.rugby)) Technical Director and Ski...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...