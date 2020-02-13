Coetzee, Lerm celebrate milestones in Guinness PRO14

Isuzu Southern Kings looseforward Ruaan Lerm and Toyota Cheetahs prop Aranos Coetzee will reach significant career milestones when they take the field in the Guinness PRO14 this weekend, with both players making their 50th appearance for their teams. Lerm will reach the milestone on Friday when the Isuzu Southern Kings go up against Munster at […]

Isuzu Southern Kings looseforward Ruaan Lerm and Toyota Cheetahs prop Aranos Coetzee will reach significant career milestones when they take t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...