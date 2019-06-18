Comment on the treatment and death in custody of former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi

By Rupert Colville, Spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights “As former President Mohammed Morsi was in the custody of the Egyptian authorities at the time of his death, the State is responsible for ensuring he was treated humanely and that his right to life and health were respected. Any […]

