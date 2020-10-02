Commonwealth countries look to unlock potential of FinTech

An innovative toolkit to help countries unlock the potential of financial technology to deliver inclusive economic progress has been launched by the Commonwealth Secretariat. The toolkit has been created in response to the requests of Central Bank Governors from across many Commonwealth countries and developed by the Commonwealth Secretariat with funding support from the Australian […]

An innovative toolkit to help countries unlock the potential of financial technology to deliver inclusi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...