Communiqué of the Fourth African Union-United Nations Annual Conference, 9 December 2020, held virtually

1. On 9 December 2020, African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres convened virtually the Fourth African Union-United Nations Annual Conference, at a time of unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2. The Chairperson and the Secretary-General discussed cooperation on peace and security, development and human… […]

1. On 9 December 2020, African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...