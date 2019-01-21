Communiqué on the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The African Union Commission takes note of the decision of the Constitutional Court of the Democratic Repubic of the Congo proclaiming the final results of the presidential and national and provincial and legislative elections of 30 December 2018. The Commission calls on all concerned to work for the preservation of peace and stability and the […]

