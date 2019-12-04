Comoros: World Bank Group Pledges $175 Million in Additional Support for Development Programs

The World Bank Group pledged an additional $175 million over the period 2020-2022 to support Comoros’ development through its National Emergent Plan. The announcement was made at the Development Partners Conference for Comoros, held in Paris on December 2 and 3, 2019. This funding consists of grants and concessional credits from the International Development Association […]

