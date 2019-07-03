Congolese refugees fleeing to Uganda nearly double to 8,000 in past month

housands are crossing Lake Albert by boat to Uganda, escaping horrific inter-ethnic violence. Refugee reception centres are being overwhelmed, as emergency aid is running short. Desperate Congolese families are fleeing to safety across the border any way they can. Over 3,000 refugees crossed into Uganda via boat along Lake Albert’s eastern shore in the past […]

housands are crossing Lake Albert by boat to Uganda, escaping horrific inter-ethnic violence. Refugee reception centres are bein...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...