Congratulation for the Commendation Award

On 17th December 2019, Mr. Takeda Katsutoshi, Chargé d’affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Japan in Tanzania held a reception for Awarding ceremony of Professor Ahmed Mohamed Said who has been awarded the Japanese Foreign ministers Commendation award for the fiscal year 2019. Prof Said is one of the first two Tanzanians who received […]

On 17th December 2019, Mr. Takeda Katsutoshi, Chargé d’affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Japan in Tanzania held a reception for Awardin...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...