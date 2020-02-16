Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Conquerors Ladies crowned 2020 Ghana Rugby Women’s Champions


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Ghana Rugby Football Union (Ghana Rugby) ([Ghana.Rugby](http://www.Ghana.Rugby)) 2020 Women’s League ended on Saturday 15 February 2020 with semifinals and finals at the St. Thomas Aquinas School in Accra, Ghana. Conquerors Ladies won the 2020 Championship comfortably. The Ghana Rugby Women’s Club Championship (GRWCC) started earlier this year with new talents discovered throughout the competition.… […]

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (Ghana Rugby) ([Ghana.Rugby](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/02/2020

Tchad : les enseignants scientifiques contractuels réclament leurs salaires

Tchad : les enseignants scientifiques contractuels réclament leurs salaires

Tchad : les étudiants appelés à dialoguer avec les autorités Tchad : les étudiants appelés à dialoguer avec les autorités 15/02/2020

Populaires

Tchad : les femmes de la famille Ourada exigent le rétablissement du Sultanat à l'Est

15/02/2020

Tchad : 12.600 ménages de 277 villages vont bénéficier d'un appui à l'Est

15/02/2020

Tchad : les étudiants appelés à dialoguer avec les autorités

15/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la police "doit être au service de la population" (ministre de la sécurité)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 15/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Changement de statut des ressortissants algériens : du statut étudiant au statut salarié

Changement de statut des ressortissants algériens : du statut étudiant au statut salarié

Les principes de délivrance des récépissés de demande de titre de séjour Les principes de délivrance des récépissés de demande de titre de séjour 14/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar