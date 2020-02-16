Conquerors Ladies crowned 2020 Ghana Rugby Women’s Champions

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (Ghana Rugby) ([Ghana.Rugby](http://www.Ghana.Rugby)) 2020 Women’s League ended on Saturday 15 February 2020 with semifinals and finals at the St. Thomas Aquinas School in Accra, Ghana. Conquerors Ladies won the 2020 Championship comfortably. The Ghana Rugby Women’s Club Championship (GRWCC) started earlier this year with new talents discovered throughout the competition.… […]

