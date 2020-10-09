Consortium of Global Multilateral Development Banks Calls for Measures to Support Trade Continuity in Sub-Saharan Africa

The [Pulse check](https://itfc-idb.cld.bz/Pulse-Check-Trade-Finance-in-Sub-Saharan-Africa-during-COVID-19) (https://bit.ly/2FbuKN5) report issued by a consortium of multilateral development banks and trade research institutions, recounts the views of sub-Saharan banks on multi-lateral development banks’ (MDBs) responses to uphold a well-functioning trade finance market. The report, which brings… Read more on https://itfc.africa-newsroom.com/press/consortium-of-global-multilateral-development-ban...
