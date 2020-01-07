Consular Camp in Garowe

High Commission of India, Nairobi intends to organise a “CONSULAR CAMP” in near future at Garowe (Puntland) in the Republic of Somalia for the benefit of Somali and Indian nationals. Interested individuals may kindly register on this link [https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqBQLIbFMIvbt8maS](https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqBQLIbFMIvbt8maSNkC9SOWSu432eUXfxOtoWJ92s92G7Zg/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1)[NkC9SOWSu432eUXfxOtoWJ92s92G7Zg/viewform?](https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/...
