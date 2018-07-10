Continent’s leading satellite broadband service to launch across West Africa

Yahsat ([www.Yahsat.ae](http://www.yahsat.ae/)), the UAE-based global satellite operator, will participate in West Africa Com on the 10th and 11th July 2018, as Gold Sponsors. The event, which unites critical players in the telco value chain, will see Yahsat showcase its flagship broadband service – YahClick – to partners and customers in the region. Yahsat’s participation at […]

