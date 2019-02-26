Continuing its High-Level Segment, Conference on Disarmament hears from Poland, Belgium, Egypt, South Africa, Malaysia, Norway, Iraq snd Sri Lanka

The Conference on Disarmament this afternoon continued its high-level segment, hearing statements by dignitaries from Poland, Belgium, Egypt, South Africa, Malaysia, Norway, Iraq and Sri Lanka. Jacek Czaputowicz, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Poland, said that the international community faced multiple challenges, such as protracted conflicts, lack of respect for international rules, regional instability,… Read […]

The Conference on Disarmament this afternoon continued its high-level s...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...