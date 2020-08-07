Women in Northern Bahr-el-Ghazal State call for the implementation of 35 per cent political representation, as stipulated in the revitalized peace agreement signed in September 2018, in the next state government. “The agreed quota of women should appear at all levels of the next government,” says a female representative, Rejina Daud. “As women we have […]

Women in Northern Bahr-el-Ghazal State call for the implementation of 35 per cent political representation, as stipulated in the revit...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...