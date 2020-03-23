Coronavirus: APO Group to support African governments in the fight against COVID-19

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy, today announced they will support the dissemination of coronavirus-related information from African governments to the press and public. APO Group will aggregate and distribute all relevant content issued by African governments for free through its press release distribution service and a specially-designed… Read more on […]

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...