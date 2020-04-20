Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Africa: African Union and International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to Advance Renewables in Response to Covid-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Avril 2020


The African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have agreed to work closely to advance renewable energy across the continent to bolster Africa’s response to Covid-19. The two organisations will focus on innovative solutions to drive the development of renewable energy including decentralised systems, and to increase access to energy across […]

