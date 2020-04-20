Coronavirus – Africa: African Union and International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to Advance Renewables in Response to Covid-19

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have agreed to work closely to advance renewable energy across the continent to bolster Africa’s response to Covid-19. The two organisations will focus on innovative solutions to drive the development of renewable energy including decentralised systems, and to increase access to energy across […]
