Coronavirus – Africa: Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, UN High-Level Forum aims to chart pathways toward a sustainable recovery

Facing the devastating impacts of COVID-19, which is threatening decades of progress in improving people’s lives, countries are meeting at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development from 7 to 16 July to chart the best paths forward to a healthier, more equitable world. The virtual ten-day Forum convened by the UN […]

Facing the devastating impacts of COVID-19, which is threatening decades of progress in improving people’s lives, countries are meeting ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...