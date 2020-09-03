Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 L3 Emergency – External Situation Report

Highlights WFP is facing a highly demanding and increasingly complex operating environment. COVID-19 cases have surpassed 25 million and food insecurity is increasing globally, compounding additional incidents such as the devastating explosions in Beirut, Lebanon, the recent coup d’état in Mali, widespread flooding and an active hurricane and monsoon season. Download Report: https://bit.ly/3lLOdEA… Read more […]

Highlights WFP is facing a highly demanding and increasingly complex o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...