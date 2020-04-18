Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 in Cameroon, a country already facing multiple humanitarian emergencies; IRC calls for support to help mitigate spread of the disease

Today, Cameroon has surpassed 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, signalling a need for urgent support in a country already tackling multiple humanitarian emergencies, including escalating violence and displacement. The International Rescue Committee is calling for increased support to help mitigate the spread of the disease especially amongst the refugee and displaced population. Cameroon is one of […]

Today, Cameroon has surpassed 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, signalling a need for urgen...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...