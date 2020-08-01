Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 is an opportunity for innovation and increased solidarity in Africa, say African Union (AU) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

“The consequences of the pandemic could be long-lasting”, stated Ambassador Smail Chergui, African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, adding that “the AU will continue to support governments to make extremely difficult choices to address the impact of COVID-19 across the continent”. Amb. Chergui’s remarks followed the launch of a report on “The Impact of […]

“The consequences of the pandemic could be long-lasting”, stated Ambassador Smail Chergui, African Union Commissioner for P...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...