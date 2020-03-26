Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 press conference, 26 March 2020: Opening remarks by Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa

Opening remarks by Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa: Response to top question: It seems as if the number of COVID-19 cases is accelerating in Africa. What does the Region have to do to respond? Thank you, and good morning to you and good morning also to all our media colleagues who have […]

