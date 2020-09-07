Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update in Africa as of 6 September 2020, 9AM EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,291,724) deaths (31,056), and recoveries (1,031,453) by region: Central (55,316 cases; 1,047 deaths; 47,535 recoveries): Burundi (445; 1; 357), Cameroon (19,604; 414; 18,448), CAR (4,729; 62; 1,818), Chad (1,034; 77; 914), Congo (4,856; 82; 3,882), DRC (10,178; 260; 9,420), Equatorial Guinea (4,972; 83; 4,413), Gabon (8,601; 53; […]
