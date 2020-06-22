Coronavirus – Africa: Clustering in special economic zones can boost the creative industry in Central Africa, says ECA’s Pedro

The creative industries constitute an important lever for economic diversification in Central Africa and can help countries of the sub-region build back better in a post-COVID-19 dispensation, said the Head of ECA’s Office for Central Africa – Antonio Pedro – to a range of actors from across Francophone Africa who attended a virtual conference dubbed […]

