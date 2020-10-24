Coronavirus – Africa: Decrease in COVID-19 deaths in the African Region

The number of COVID-19 cases in the WHO African Region is now at 1,262,476, with 28,601 deaths. The number of new deaths decreased by 37%, with South Africa reporting 46% of total. For more detailed analysis, read our most recent COVID-19 Situation Report. 10 countries account for 86% (1,080,986) of reported COVID-19 cases in the […]

The number of COVID-19 cases in the WHO African Region is now at 1,262,476, with 28,601 deaths. The number of new deaths decreased by 37%, with South Africa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...