Coronavirus – Africa: Free Movement of Goods, Fight against COVID-19 Key Agenda as East African Community (EAC) Leaders Meet

Continued free movement of goods and the management of cross-border spread of COVID-19 were top agenda in today’s meeting of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State and Government. In the virtual meeting convened by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, the current EAC Chairperson, the leaders agreed to prioritise the implementation of measures that […]

