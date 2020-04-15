Coronavirus – Africa: IOM Regional Office Launches COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness andâ¯Responseâ¯Planâ¯for East and Horn of Africaâ¯

Theâ¯International Organisation for Migrationâ¯(IOM), Regional Office for the East and Horn of Africaâ¯hasâ¯launchedâ¯aâ¯[Strategic Preparednessâ¯and Response Planâ¯COVID-19](https://ronairobi.iom.int/publications/iom-east-and-horn-africa-strategic-and-preparedness-and-response-plan-covid-19)â¯appeal forâ¯USD 71.6 millionâ¯toâ¯helpâ¯millions of migrants… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-iom-regional-office-launches-covid19-strategic-preparedness-and-response-pl...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...