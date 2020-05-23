Coronavirus – Africa: International Labour Organization (ILO) issues guidance for safe, healthy, return to work during COVID-19

Return to work policies should be informed by a human-centred approach that puts rights and international labour standards at the heart of economic, social and environmental strategies and ensures that policy guidance is embedded in national occupational safety and health systems. Two guidance documents for creating safe and effective return-to-work conditions during the [COVID-19](https://www.ilo.org/global/topics/coronavirus/lang–en/index.htm)… Read […]

Return to work policies sh...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...