Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa: International Labour Organization (ILO) issues guidance for safe, healthy, return to work during COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Mai 2020


Return to work policies should be informed by a human-centred approach that puts rights and international labour standards at the heart of economic, social and environmental strategies and ensures that policy guidance is embedded in national occupational safety and health systems. Two guidance documents for creating safe and effective return-to-work conditions during the [COVID-19](https://www.ilo.org/global/topics/coronavirus/lang–en/index.htm)… Read […]

Return to work policies sh...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/05/2020

Tchad : à Kélo, un motocycliste se tue en heurtant une charrette de fagot

Tchad : à Kélo, un motocycliste se tue en heurtant une charrette de fagot

Tchad - Covid-19 : 23 nouveaux cas, 7 guéris, 1 décès Tchad - Covid-19 : 23 nouveaux cas, 7 guéris, 1 décès 22/05/2020

Populaires

Tchad : remaniement du Bureau politique national du parti MPS

22/05/2020

Tchad : amende et fermeture de magasin en cas de non-respect des mesures au marché

22/05/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : le nombre de cas dans les provinces touchées

22/05/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : des masques distribués aux couches vulnérables à N'Djamena
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais 04/05/2020 - Claude Dinard Vimond

ANALYSE - 19/05/2020 - Jibin CAO

L'après Covid-19 : le digital comme solution essentielle pour se relever de la crise économique

L'après Covid-19 : le digital comme solution essentielle pour se relever de la crise économique

Article 51 : Monsieur le Président, la Constitution algérienne crée deux statuts de citoyen(ne)s ! Article 51 : Monsieur le Président, la Constitution algérienne crée deux statuts de citoyen(ne)s ! 18/05/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi