Coronavirus – Africa: International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), WHO and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) statement on access to internationally controlled medicines during COVID-19 pandemic

Scope (COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients affected by the pandemic) The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) call on governments to ensure that the procurement and supply of controlled medicines in countries meet the needs of patients, both those who have COVID-19 […]

Scope (COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients affected by the pandemic) The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...