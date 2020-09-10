Coronavirus – Africa: Members to debate how Aid for Trade can address COVID-19 impact on developing countries

An informal meeting of the Committee on Trade and Development dedicated to the Aid for Trade initiative will be held on 14 September to discuss how to take account of the trade and development challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. WTO members will discuss how the WTO-led initiative can help developing economies recover from the […]

