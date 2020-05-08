Coronavirus – Africa/Middle East: International Tourist Numbers could fall 60-80% in 2020, UNWTO reports

International tourism down 22% in Q1 and could decline by 60-80% over the whole year; 67 million fewer international tourists up to March translates into US$80 billion in lost exports; UNWTO has outlined three possible future scenarios depending on how the crisis unfolds The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a 22% fall in international tourist arrivals […]

