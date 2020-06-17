Coronavirus – Africa: New report, COVID-19 in African Cities – Impacts, Responses and Policies, launched by Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) & partners

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crippling economies the world over and set to trigger into motion Africa’s first recession in 25 years, the Economic Commission for Africa and its partners teamed-up to produce a new report which proposes several interventions to promptly and effectively address COVID-19 challenges on the continent at the urban level. The […]

