Coronavirus – Africa: Receiving of Donation from the Republic of Korea to the African Union Commission

WHAT: The African Union through Africa CDC will receive a medical supplies donation for the COVID-19 response from the Republic of Korea. SPEAKER: Representatives from the African Union (Africa CDC), Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Ethiopia, Government of Ethiopia and other Diplomatic missions to the African Union. WHEN: Friday, 24 July 2020 TIME: […]

WHAT: The African Union through Africa CDC will receive a medical supplies donation for the COVID-19 response from the Republic of Kor...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...