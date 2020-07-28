Coronavirus – Africa: Southern African Development Community (SADC) Member States urged to strengthen mechanisms to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, as 45 million people across the region face increasing food insecurity

A new report, released today by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), has revealed that close to 44.8 million people in urban and rural areas across 13 Members States of Southern Africa are food insecure. The 2020 Synthesis Report on the State of Food and Nutrition Security and Vulnerability in Southern Africa also reveals that […]

