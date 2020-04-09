Coronavirus – Africa: Statement of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on the Potential Clinical Trial of a Tuberculosis Vaccine Protective Against COVID-19 in Africa

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) strongly condemns the very disgusting comments made by Professors Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Lotch on French Television on using Africans for testing a tuberculosis vaccine in clinical trials to see if it is protective against COVID-19. These racist and condescending comments must be condemned by […]
The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) strongly condemns the very disgusting comments made by P...
The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) strongly condemns the very disgusting comments made by P...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...