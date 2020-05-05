Coronavirus – Africa: Thousands join Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) call for governments to release jailed journalists amid COVID-19

New York, May 5, 2020–In recognition of World Press Freedom Day, marked each year on May 3, the Committee to Protect Journalists today said 11,337 supporters from at least 105 countries, alongside 191 partner organizations, joined its global #FreeThePress campaign calling for the release of all jailed journalists. CPJ advanced the campaign in response to […]

