Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and European Investment Bank (EIB) expand partnership to support governments in tackling global crisis


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Octobre 2020


The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a new partnership agreement to scale up their support to countries facing situations of emergency caused by epidemics, natural disasters, conflict and other types of fragility. This agreement will enable both institutions to reinforce the resilience of partner countries and contribute […]

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a ne...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 20/10/2020

Tchad : quatre soldats tués au Lac dans une embuscade

Tchad : quatre soldats tués au Lac dans une embuscade

Tchad : la secrétaire d'État Alixe Naïmbaye offre 10 forages et un collège à des villages Tchad : la secrétaire d'État Alixe Naïmbaye offre 10 forages et un collège à des villages 20/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : les horaires du couvre-feu modifiés à N’Djamena et certaines localités

20/10/2020

Tchad : ils tuent leurs victimes en vidant leur sang, 25 arrestations à Sarh

20/10/2020

Tchad : Le SG du MPS pour la province du Tibesti tué par un de ses cousins

20/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : au Ouaddaï, l'UNDR appelle chaque citoyen à avoir sa carte d'électeur
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 19/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Où est passé l’article 51 ? Proposition de suppression de l’article 67 du projet de révision de la Constitution

Où est passé l’article 51 ? Proposition de suppression de l’article 67 du projet de révision de la Constitution

Algérie - Promotion des exportations hors hydrocarbures : une priorité depuis 2003 Algérie - Promotion des exportations hors hydrocarbures : une priorité depuis 2003 13/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda