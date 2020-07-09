Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa: WHO calls for equitable access to future COVID-19 vaccines in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Juillet 2020


The World Health Organization (WHO) in Africa joined immunization experts in urging the international community and countries in Africa to take concrete actions to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, as researchers around the world race to find effective protection against the virus. “It is clear that as the international community comes together to develop […]

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Africa joined immunization experts in urging the international community and co...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/07/2020

Tchad - COVID-19 : 0 nouveau cas, 0 guéri, 0 décès, 11 malades sous traitement

Tchad - COVID-19 : 0 nouveau cas, 0 guéri, 0 décès, 11 malades sous traitement

Tchad : la reprise des vols passagers à compter du 1er août confirmée par arrêté Tchad : la reprise des vols passagers à compter du 1er août confirmée par arrêté 09/07/2020

Populaires

Tchad : remplacement de quatre gouverneurs par décret

09/07/2020

Tchad : le chef de l'État révoque une magistrate par décret

09/07/2020

Tchad : nomination à l'Ordre national d'un officier français, conseiller à la sécurité présidentielle

09/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : une femme se donne la mort dans un puits à Pala
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" "L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda