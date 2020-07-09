Coronavirus – Africa: WHO calls for equitable access to future COVID-19 vaccines in Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Africa joined immunization experts in urging the international community and countries in Africa to take concrete actions to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, as researchers around the world race to find effective protection against the virus. “It is clear that as the international community comes together to develop […]
The World Health Organization (WHO) in Africa joined immunization experts in urging the international community and co...
The World Health Organization (WHO) in Africa joined immunization experts in urging the international community and co...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...