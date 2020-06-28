Coronavirus – Africa: What will power the post-pandemic global economic recovery?

Islands at the forefront Some of the countries and regions at the forefront of this wholescale shift to renewables are islands, where the need to avoid the significant cost of importing fossil fuels, such as oil and gas, provides added motivation. Mauritius, for example, is planning to generate over a third of its electricity from […]

