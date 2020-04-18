Coronavirus – Africa: Women, Peace and Security (WPS) in the face of COVID-19

Dear WPS Africa Family, Warm Greetings. Wherever you are, I know the immense uncertainty created by the current COVID-19 pandemic is affecting you deeply, as it continues to cause havoc in all our countries. I pray that you and all your dear ones are safe and healthy in these dire times. Indeed, the world is […]

Dear WPS Africa Family, Warm Greetings. Wherever you are, I know the immense uncertainty created by the current COVID-19 pandemic is affecting you deeply, as it continues to caus...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...