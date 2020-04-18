Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Africa: World Bank Group and IMF mobilize partners in the fight against COVID-19 in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Avril 2020


The World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund today convened African leaders, bilateral partners, and multilateral institutions to spur faster action on COVID-19 response in African countries. H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Director General of the WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Africa Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat,… […]

