Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa: World Food Programme (WFP) Southern Africa COVID-19 Response


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Septembre 2020


Situation Overview While there are indications of a decline in the rate of COVID-19 infections in parts of Southern Africa, it is too early to conclude that the positive trajectory will continue. It is however increasingly evident that the effects on economies and livelihoods are severe and far-reaching. Download Report: https://bit.ly/2H8cMfb Favourable maize harvests in […]

Situation Overview While there are indications of a decline in the rate of COVID-19 infections in parts of Southe...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 16 Septembre 2020 - 22:10 Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 (15 September 2020)

Mercredi 16 Septembre 2020 - 22:02 North-East Nigeria: Situation Update

Mercredi 16 Septembre 2020 - 21:50 Coronavirus: Displacement Tracking Index (DTM) Tchad : Restrictions de mobilité liées au COVID-19

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/09/2020

Tchad : des maisons englouties et des sinistrés à Ati suite à la crue du fleuve Batha

Tchad : des maisons englouties et des sinistrés à Ati suite à la crue du fleuve Batha

Tchad : les étudiants de Médecine de l'UNABA veulent des solutions concrètes pour la fin de la grève Tchad : les étudiants de Médecine de l'UNABA veulent des solutions concrètes pour la fin de la grève 16/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : corruption, détournements, le président veut une lutte “sans faiblesse”

16/09/2020

​Le Tchad confirme la présence de la leishmaniose viscérale à l’extrême Nord, en zone d’orpaillage

16/09/2020

Tchad : brutalité douanière, "il faut que nos concitoyens apprennent un peu à respecter"

16/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 14/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Refus de certificat de résidence valable pour dix ans : le tribunal administratif annule la décision

Interdiction de retour sur le territoire français, de quoi parle-t-on ? Interdiction de retour sur le territoire français, de quoi parle-t-on ? 07/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda