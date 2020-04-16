Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Africa: World Health Organization (WHO), World Food Programme (WFP) and the African Union (AU) deliver critical supplies as COVID-19 accelerates in West and Central Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Avril 2020


Just over two months since COVID-19 was first detected in Africa, the disease has now spread to nearly every country, resulting in nearly 17 000 confirmed cases and around 900 deaths across the continent. While South Africa has sub-Saharan Africa’s most severe outbreak, West and Central Africa are of growing concern: Cameroon has confirmed more […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



