Coronavirus – Africa: World Trade Organization (WTO) members stress role of intellectual property (IP) system in fighting COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Août 2020


IP measures in the context of COVID-19 At the request of South Africa, WTO members engaged in a discussion on the important role the WTO – and the TRIPS Council in particular – play in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. Developing and least-developed country members highlighted the challenges COVID-19 has presented in terms of access to […]

IP measures in the context of COVID-19 At the request of South Africa, WTO members engaged in a discussion on the important role the WTO &...

