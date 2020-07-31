Coronavirus: Africa closes in on one million COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 infections in Africa will exceed one million cases in the coming days as the pandemic surges in several hotspot countries. In a little more than three weeks, the number of cases on the continent almost doubled to 889 457, with 18 806 deaths. Overall, the pandemic is accelerating with the number of new cases […]

COVID-19 infections in Africa will exceed one million cases in the coming days as the pandemic surges in several hotspot countries. In a little more than three weeks, the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...