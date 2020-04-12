Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – African Union Chair President Cyril Ramaphosa Appoints Special Envoys to Mobilise International Economic Support for Continental Fight Against COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Avril 2020


The Chairperson of the African Union, President of the Republic of South Africa His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr Donald Kaberuka, Mr Tidjane Thiam and Mr Trevor Manuel as Special Envoys of the African Union to mobilise international support for Africa’s efforts to address the economic challenges African countries will face […]

The Chairperson of the African Union, President of the Republic of South Africa His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/04/2020

Tchad - couvre-feu : le directeur de la gendarmerie hausse le ton

Tchad - couvre-feu : le directeur de la gendarmerie hausse le ton

Tchad : 4 morts dans un accident entre Guelendeng et N'Djamena Tchad : 4 morts dans un accident entre Guelendeng et N'Djamena 12/04/2020

Populaires

Tchad - couvre-feu : le directeur de la gendarmerie hausse le ton

12/04/2020

"Aucun soldat au-delà des frontières" : Le Tchad apporte des clarifications

12/04/2020

Tchad : 4 morts dans un accident entre Guelendeng et N'Djamena

12/04/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un dépôt pharmaceutique offre des kilos de médicaments à un hôpital
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/03/2020 - Pape NDIAYE

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! 26/03/2020 - Abdelmanane Khatab

ANALYSE - 05/04/2020 - Kelvin Mendig-lembaye Djetoyo

​Tchad : l'utilisation des réseaux sociaux à bon escient ? Entre tribalisme et ethnocentrisme

​Tchad : l'utilisation des réseaux sociaux à bon escient ? Entre tribalisme et ethnocentrisme

Afrique : Le transport aérien à l’épreuve du Covid-19 Afrique : Le transport aérien à l’épreuve du Covid-19 05/04/2020 - Tahir Ndiaye

REACTION - 06/04/2020 - AMA

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience... Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience... 26/03/2020 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil