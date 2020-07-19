Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (683,905) deaths (14,684), and recoveries (362,586)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Juillet 2020


African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (683,905) deaths (14,684), and recoveries (362,586) by region: Central (42,790 cases; 855 deaths; 25,994 recoveries): Burundi (273; 1; 207), Cameroon (16,157; 373; 13,728), CAR (4,389; 53; 1,288), Chad (887; 75; 800), Congo (2,633; 49; 626), DRC (8,324; 193; 4,313), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,315; 46; […]

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (683,905) deaths (14,684), and recoveries (362,586)

