Coronavirus – African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (861,265) deaths (18,187), and recoveries (508,008)

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (861,265) deaths (18,187), and recoveries (508,008) by region: Central (45,805 cases; 896 deaths; 30,213 recoveries): Burundi (378; 1; 301), Cameroon (16,708; 385; 14,539), CAR (4,599; 59; 1,546), Chad (922; 75; 810), Congo (3,200; 54; 829), DRC (8,873; 208; 5,930), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (7,189; 49; […]
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (861,265) deaths (18,187), and recoveries (508,008)...
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (861,265) deaths (18,187), and recoveries (508,008)...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...