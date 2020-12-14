Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 13 December 2020, 9 am EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,361,271) deaths (55,989), and recoveries (2,004,985) by region: Central (68,473 cases; 1,223 deaths; 61,805 recoveries): Burundi (728; 1; 630), Cameroon (25,143; 443; 22,177), CAR (4,936; 63; 4,852), Chad (1,751; 102; 1,603), Congo (6,049; 99; 4,891), DRC (14,342; 350; 12,465), Equatorial Guinea (5,185; 85; 5,058), Gabon (9,330; 63; […]
